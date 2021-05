Joshua Bassett enlisted a few friends for his brand new music video for “Feel Something“! The 20-year-old singer and actor dropped the song and video on Friday (May 7). Also starring in the video are Ciara Riley Wilson, Bobby Coleman, Manny Escobar and Tank the Dog. “‘Feel Something’ is a middle-of-the-night, windows down, running-around-the-city-with-your-friends type [...]