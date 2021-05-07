George Floyd’s Killer Derek Chauvin Hit W/ More Charges

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is dealing with the serious and rightful repercussions for his crimes. Civil rights violations have joined the ex-cop’s extensive list of charges associated with murdering George Floyd. George Floyd’s Killer Charged Again Chauvin has been charged for violating civil rights by a federal grand jury, alongside three of his […]

