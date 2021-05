Shravan Rathod-of Nadeem Shravan jodi, passed away due to COVID on April 22. Down with COVID themselves, the acclaimed musician's elder son Sanjeev and wife Vimla Rathod who were admitted in Seven Hills Hospital at that time, could not have even his last glimpse. But the ordeal was far from over for the Rathods; Sanjeev's condition subsequently deteriorated and he had to be put on oxygen support.