Elon Musk's 'SNL' hosting gig draws response from Dave Chappelle: 'No one can be woke enough'
Published
The Tesla CEO is set to host Saturday night's show alongside musical guest Miley Cyrus.Full Article
Published
The Tesla CEO is set to host Saturday night's show alongside musical guest Miley Cyrus.Full Article
Will SpaceX founder Elon Musk blast past the pack?
Whether cast members like it or not, Elon Musk is hosting “Saturday..
“The guy that makes the Earth better kinda and makes cool things and sends people to Mars?” the comedian says
The..