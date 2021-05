Birthday boy Vijay Deverakonda stormed the silver screen as the endearing Arjun Reddy in 2017. Refusing to slow down, the actor delivered entertaining performances with ‘Mahanati’ (2018) and ‘Geetha Govindam’ (2018). He is now making inroads into Bollywood and is enjoying his stint in front of the camera. In an exclusive chat with ETimes, Vijay spoke about not looking back and his social media presence.