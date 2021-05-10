Flo Rida Seems To Be Playing This Year's Eurovision

As part of San Marino's entry...



It seems like *Flo Rida* will be playing this year's Eurovision.



The rapper jumps on San Marino's entry, supplying a guest spot for the group *Senhit and their single 'Adrelina'*.



He's *recorded a full feature for the release*, but it was widely anticipated that his involvement would stop there.



Now eagle-eyed fans have spotted that the official Eurovision website includes notification that Flo Rida will appear at the Rotterdam event this month.



Could it be true? Is Flo Rida set to gate-crash Eurovision?



According to the official website it's "reasonable to assume" he'll be there...







“THE GRAPHICS DEFINITELY READ FLO RIDA” Holy shit guys flo rida is actually gonna show up he’s just gonna miss rehearsals pic.twitter.com/NhEgND7Ttn



— jon//manizha//adrenalina (@eurotrashjon) May 10, 2021



Flo Rida hasn't commented on the news. Eurovision Song Contest 2021 final takes place on May 22nd.



