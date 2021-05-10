Florence + The Machine Tease New Single 'Call Me Cruella'

It's from the incoming film...



It seems a new *Florence + The Machine* single is incoming.



New single 'Call Me Cruella' lands on May 21st, and it was sculpted for the *incoming film Cruella*.



A kind of precursor to *101 Dalmatians*, it starts Emma Stone as one of pop culture's most riveting villains.



Florence Welch has sculpted something new for the soundtrack, commenting: “Some of the first songs I ever learned how to sing were Disney songs. And the villains often got the best numbers. So to help create and perform a song for ‘Cruella’ is the fulfillment of a long held childhood dream. I’m so grateful to Nicholas Britell and Disney for allowing me so much creative freedom, and for trusting me with Cruella’s beautiful madness.”



Director Nicholas Britell adds: "I am a massive fan of Florence’s, so it was a true joy to collaborate with her on 'Call Me Cruella'. With both this song and the Cruella score itself, the goal was to really embrace the raw rock aesthetic of 60’s and 70’s London. We recorded everything using all vintage gear and analog tape at Abbey Road and AIR Studios in London, melding orchestral elements with electric guitars and basses, organs, keyboards, and drums."



A teaser for Cruella is online now, featuring a glimpse of Florence + The Machine's new single.



Photo Credit: *Tom Beard*



