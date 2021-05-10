As part of Radio 1's Piano Sessions...



*Arlo Parks* has covered *Frank Ocean's* 'Ivy' for Radio 1's Piano Sessions.



The songwriter's stunning debut album achieved across the board acclaim on its release at the start of the year, and since then she's only raised the bar still further.



Returning to Radio 1's Piano Sessions, Arlo opts to re-work a Frank Ocean favourite, covering his *'Blonde'* track 'Ivy'.



Following the *Phoebe Bridgers enhanced Radiohead cover* from September 2020, this is a spine-tingling take on Frank Ocean's original.



Faithful to the emotional heft of his work, Arlo steers it into her realm via a truly gripping performance.



Check it out below.



Related: *Lead Me To My Own Devices - Arlo Parks Interviewed*



- - -



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.



Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



*Buy Clash Magazine*