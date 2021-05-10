Chicago and Atlanta are linking up like Justin Fields throwing a touchdown pass to Julio Jones. Hip-hop heavyweights Lil Durk and Lil Baby‘s Windy City + ATL joint album is coming soon, and now we may know the exact release date. Lil Durk + Lil Baby Make Plans For Late-May Album Release Lil Durk went […]Full Article
Lil Durk + Lil Baby’s New Album Drop Date Announced
HipHopDX