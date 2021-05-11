Jay B Signs To H1GHR MUSIC, Previews New Single

It's out on May 14th...



K-Pop icon *Jay B* has signed to H1GHR MUSIC, with a new single landing on May 14th.



The Korean artist is *one of his generation's most talented K-Pop polymaths*, having explored fame through the lens of GOT7, JJ Project, Jus2, Def., and his independent crew, ØFFSHORE.



Signing to *H1GHR MUSIC*, Jay B will release a brand new single at the end of this week.



Aiming for genre-less creation, the artist comments: “As I'm starting as a solo artist, I wanted to be free in the musical spectrum. So I had to spend a lot of time thinking of what kind of music I should pursue and other factors outside of the music.”



For his part, H1GHR MUSIC lynchpin Jay Park is elated by the news: “I appreciate that Jay Park first contacted me and trusted me throughout. I finally decided to join H1GHR MUSIC with the faith that I could accomplish my goals here, becoming an artist who puts out various outcomes based on my previous music career. I'm really excited to start as a solo artist here at H1GHR MUSIC.”



Check out a preview of the new single below.



- - -



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.



Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



*Buy Clash Magazine*