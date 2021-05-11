Dave Bautista joins cast of 'Knives Out 2'
In the first big casting to filmmaker Rian Johnson's upcoming sequel to 'Knives Out', Hollywood star Dave Bautista is set to join Daniel Craig in the next instalment.Full Article
