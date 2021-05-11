Sleater-Kinney Announce New Album 'Path Of Wellness'

The band share new single 'Worry With You'...



*Sleater-Kinney* will release new album 'Path Of Wellness' on June 11th.



The legendary band teamed up with Annie Clark as producer on 2019 album *'The Centre Won't Hold'*.



The result split fans, and drummer *Janet Weiss left the seminal band* shortly afterwards.



Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker opted to continue, and the duo self-produced their new album.



Set to be released on June 11th, 'Path Of Wellness' was written and recorded in Portland, Oregon during 2020's dystopian turmoil.



Stateside shows have been announced while brand new single 'Worry With You' is online now.



Tracklisting:

1. Path Of Wellness

2. High in the Grass

3. Worry With You

4. Method

5. Shadow Town

6. Favorite Neighbor

7. Tomorrow’s Grave

8. No Knives

9. Complex Female Characters

10. Down The Line

11. Bring Mercy



