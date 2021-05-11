MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Edges Out CNN’s Chris Cuomo in Adult Viewers in Monday Ratings

Mediaite

In the cable news ratings battle on Monday, Rachel Maddow topped Chris Cuomo in the key demo, but neither reached the heights of Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

