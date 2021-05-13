CDC Director Announces New Covid Guidelines for Fully Vaccinated: ‘You Can Shed Your Mask’
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines for indoor mask guidelines for vaccinated people during a Thursday afternoon press event on ZOOM. Dr. Rochelle Walensky confirmed earlier reports that guidance on indoor mask-wearing and social distancing for fully vaccinated citizens. After Covid Czar Andy Slavitt opened the ZOOM call touting impressive positive […]Full Article