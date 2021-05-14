Bella Poarch's 'Build A B*tch' Is A Phenomenon

It's the TikTok star's debut single...



*Bella Poarch* has shared her web-smashing debut single 'Build A B*tch'.



The Philippines born star joined the US Navy at the age of 17, travelling around the world before winding up in Hawaii.



Becoming a TikTok star - she's the third biggest global name on the platform - she's always interwoven her creativity with music.



Debut single proper 'Build A B*tch' is her opening statement, a tongue in cheek piece of dark-pop that focusses on female empowerment.



A song that relishes in stepping out-with expectations, it was constructed alongside producer Sub Urban and finds Bella warning: “If you need perfect, I’m not built for you...”



“'Build A Bitch’ is about accepting yourself for who you are instead of listening to other people’s ideas of what you should do or how you should look,” she says. “I hope it helps people to feel more confident and good about themselves, and also reminds them not to judge anyone else.”



Check out the sci-fi themed visuals below.



