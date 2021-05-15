Salman Khan shared a poster of `Radhe` and announced that his movie has broken the records on the first day of its release and that the film was watched by more than 4.2 million viewers on the OTT platform.Full Article
Salman Khan thanks them for making `Radhe` the `most-watched film on day 1`
