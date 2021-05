Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit have together done some exceptional work in Indian cinema. Having shared screen space in films like '100 days', 'Khalnayak', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Lajja', 'Total Dhamaal', 'Devdas', they have a great rapport. Today, as Madhuri celebrates her birthday, Jackie goes down memory lane to recall how it was working with the actress.