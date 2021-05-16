`Money Heist` is Netflix`s most successful Spanish series to date, and was its top non-English-language foray until the French series `Lupin` debuted in December, reported Variety.Full Article
Its a wrap for Netflix`s `Money Heist` season 5
Mid-Day0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Shaffelburg’s Goal Pulls Toronto Into 1-1 Draw With NYCFC
CBS 2
Jesus Medina put NYCFC out front when he punched it in the 53rd minute after Toronto keeper Alex Bono failed to wrap up Gudmundur..
-
County Championship: Keith Barker and Kyle Abbott propel Hampshire to seven-wicket win as Middlesex fold at Lord's
BBC Local News
-
Wrap up dinner with 7 recipes for simple, flavorful packet cooking
Washington Post
-
Joe Budden Drops Mic For Good, Nicki Minaj Wins Flashback Friday, Ma$e Keeps Exposing
SOHH
-
News24.com | WRAP | PRO14 Rainbow Cup
News24
More coverage
M&A wrap: Pet food startup Nulo has new majority owner; Removery still hungry for deals
bizjournals
Recent deals involving pet food startup Nulo, cybersecurity company Forcepoint and tattoo removal company Removery are highlighted..
-
Black-ish Is Ending With Season 8 and More ABC Renewal News
E! Online
-
It's a wrap for 'Money Heist': Cast poses for one last time, photo goes viral
DNA
-
India ''on war footing'' as virus infections cross 24mn
MENAFN.com
-
Review: Volkswagen's ID.4 EV Features Wireless CarPlay and a Gorgeous Infotainment System
MacRumours.com