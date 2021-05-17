Spice Girls' Mel B Delivers Powerful Message On Domestic Abuse

She appears in a new video for Women's Aid...



*Spice Girls* icon *Mel B* has delivered a powerful message on domestic abuse.



The pop legend appears in a powerful short film produced by Women's Aid, laying clear the stark impact that lockdown has had on many women.



Reports of domestic abuse have soared, sparking a new campaign spearheaded by *the Spice Girl*.



Opening up about her own experiences on Good Morning Britain, Mel B spoke eloquently about the lasting impact domestic abuse can have on the survivor.







Women's Aid patron Mel B stars in a shockingly powerful new video to highlight the horror of domestic abuse. The video is Inspired by the impact of lockdown on women living with an abusive partner. pic.twitter.com/9WLN2SdfX9



— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 17, 2021



Speaking to *ITV News last week*, she commented on her own experiences while married to Stephen Belafonte. "(Her stage persona as Scary Spice) That is my onstage yelling girl power, you know, being a Spice Girl, which I absolutely love," she explained. "But behind closed doors, it was a very different story. It just goes to show it can happen to anybody. It doesn't matter what colour you are. Doesn't matter what you look like, what class you're from, you know, abuse can happen to anyone and everyone."



*Speaking to the Guardian*, she revealed that Belafonte would ban her from wearing certain colours, place restrictions on her behaviour. Mel B said: “I felt so much self-hate. I’d lied to so many people. Then I felt very angry that I’d let that person get away with all that for 10 years.”



She explained: “It’s like abusers have all read the same handbook. Before you know it you don’t have your own front door key, or you don’t even drive your own car any more. Those ‘privileges’ which we worked so hard to get – your nice car, your nice house – are slowly taken away from you. Your power is taken away and the only person you have to rely on is your abuser.”



In 2017 the two settled out of court before a trial concerning domestic abuse; Mel B accused her former partner of drugging her, hitting her, choking her and forcing her to make more than 20 sex tapes.



Watch the powerful new Women's Aid short film Love Should Not Hurt below.



*Women's Aid* can be contacted on *0333 043 0564*



- - -



