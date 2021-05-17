Watch J. Cole Make His Professional Basketball Debut

He scores, too...



*J. Cole* made his professional basketball debut at the weekend.



It's been a hectic seven day spell for the rapper, whose new album 'The Off-Season' *smashed Spotify to bits* on its high profile release.



As if that wasn't enough, J. Cole also secured a short term contract in the African basketball league, joining *Rwandan Patriots BBC*.



The three-to-six game deal opened with a match against Nigeria's Rivers Hoopers, with J. Cole coming on as a substitute.



Securing his first bucket within 60 seconds of coming into the game, he scored once more in the second quarter, before gaining a third point off a technical free throw. It's a long time ambition for the rapper - gaining local renown as a basketball player in high school, he briefly represented New York’s St John’s University in the sport. Watch some highlights below.







J. Cole with his first professional bucket pic.twitter.com/n7vidKlsAo



— XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 16, 2021



'The Off-Season' is out now.



