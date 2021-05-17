aespa's 'Next Level' Is An Explosion Of Joy

The K-Pop girl group reflect on their rise in new press conference...



K-pop force *aespa* rocket back into contention with new single 'Next Level'.



The group launched during the final weeks of 2020, promising something different, something a little out of the ordinary.



Debut single 'Black Mamba' was a sensory overload, the perfect introduction for a group dominated by four such individual personalities.



Faced with constructing a follow up, aespa somehow raise the bar still further on their new single.



Out now, 'Next Level' was accompanied by an online press conference, with Ningning explaining: "We received lots of love with our debut song ‘Black Mamba’ and in return we wanted to showcase even better music and performances. With ‘Next Level’, we’re excited to bring another powerful performance, even more so than before, and can’t wait to promote it."



The single is a remake of a song from the Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw movie soundtrack, but it's got a life entirely of its own - a reinvention, rather than a re-recording.



A sign of their colossal rise, aespa are taking the hype in their stride. Winter comments: "There are several moments that cross my mind, but I’d have to say when we received the “Rookie of the Year” award last year and earlier this year. It’s an award you can only receive once after debut so it’s very meaningful to us. Every time we think back to that moment, we get a lot of energy."



Karina adds: "For me, the most memorable moment is when we filmed the first episode of SM Culture Universe (SMCU). It was my first time filming under water so I was a bit scared and excited at the same time. When I watched the final clip, I was very satisfied with the result and how it came out so I felt very proud."



Could 2021 see some IRL live shows? Giselle certainly thinks so: "The first thought that came to my mind when I listened to ‘Next Level’ is that the song is so good and I couldn’t wait to show the performance to our fans. I hope everyone looks forward to it!"



