New Jersey rap veteran Joe Budden is facing some serious accusations by a previous member of his network. Former “See The Thing Is…” podcast host Olivia Dope has published a tell-all social media video in which she reveals the reason she quit the Joe Budden Network. Joe Budden Accused Of Sexual Harassment In her social […]Full Article
Joe Budden Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Ex Podcast Host
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Joe Budden Hit With Sexual Harassment Allegations From DJ Olivia Dope
The former 'See, The Thing Is' co-host says the incident occured during Episode 16 on The Joe Budden Network show.
HipHopDX