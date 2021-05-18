Massachusetts rapper BIA is gaining a whole new audience of sports fans. The former reality TV star remixed her song “Skate” for the National Hockey League (NHL) and its 2021 Stanley Cup playoff marketing campaign. BIA Breaks Through With NHL Playoff Song Former “Sisterhood of Hip Hop” cast member BIA has built a following thanks […]Full Article
BIA’s ‘Skate’ Becomes NHL Playoff Anthem
