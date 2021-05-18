Both the stars were seen flaunting their stunning wedding rings while posing for the paparazzi on the red carpet. However, there has been no information on exactly when the duo tied the knot.Full Article
`This Is Us` star Justin Hartley gets hitched to Sofia Pernas
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Must-See Moments From 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
ETCanada
From Scarlett Johansson getting slimed by her husband Colin Jost to Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas making their red carpet debut..
More coverage
Putting Rings On It! Justin Hartley & Sofia Pernas Wear Matching Bands On MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet
OK! Magazine
We can almost hear the wedding bells! Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas sparked rumors as they walked the red carpet Sunday, May 17,..