Huma Qureshi is happy about the increasing global interest in India, its stories, and actors. The actress speaks about representation and diversity in casting, which is taking place in AmericaFull Article
Huma Qureshi: Colour-blind casting is the future
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Colour-blind casting is the future: Huma Qureshi on Hollywood, 'Army of the Dead'
Actress Huma Qureshi talks about her Hollywood debut with Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' and colour-blind casting.
Zee News