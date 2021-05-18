ISLAND Dip Into Nostalgia On New Single 'Do You Remember The Times'

New single 'Yesterday Park' is incoming...



*ISLAND* return with new single 'Do You Remember The Times' - tune in now.



The band will release their new album 'Yesterday Park' on June 25th, through indie stable Frenchkiss Records.



New single 'Do You Remember The Times' plays with nostalgia, its groove-based percussive pull leaning against the taut vocal.



Lyrically astute, the song interweaves around notions of memory, and how these can reflect our own shifting beliefs and self-realisations.



ISLAND comment...



"It’s about how memories exist in our minds in total harmony, and the way those memories feel from the point of view of the present. Memories of being young and carefree become more and more distant as we grow, but also more rose-tinted. Exploring that feeling is pretty much the central theme of whole album, so it felt like the right time to put this track out there."



A neat piece of guitar pop with a super-infectious chorus, 'Do You Remember The Times' is the perfect preview of their incoming LP.



Tune in now.



ISLAND · Do You Remember The Times



Photo Credit: *Christian Cargill*



