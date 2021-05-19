Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R- KY) reportedly told Republican colleagues earlier Tuesday he doesn't support the current bill for the 1/6 commission "in its current form."Full Article
Mitch McConnell Reportedly Opposes 1/6 Commission ‘In Its Current Form’
