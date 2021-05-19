Sinead O'Connor Alleges That Prince Attacked Her

"There’s a difference between being crazy and being a violent abuser of women..."



Irish singer *Sinead O'Connor* has claimed that *Prince* attacked her in the early 90s.



The singer famously rose to international fame with her take on 'Nothing Compares 2 U', and its instantly iconic video.



The song was written by Prince, who invited Sinead to his Hollywood mansion in 1991 as the single scaled the charts.



Speaking to the *New York Times* recently, Sinead O'Connor alleged that Prince then "chastised her", and physically attacked her.



In the broadsheet interview the Irish artist says Prince “chastised her for swearing in interviews, harangued his butler to serve her soup though she repeatedly refused it, and sweetly suggested a pillow fight only to thump her with something hard he’d slipped into his pillowcase.” Sinead then escaped on foot from his house in the middle of the night, with Prince then said to have “stalked her with his car, leapt out and chased her around the highway”.



She added: “You’ve got to be crazy to be a musician, but there’s a difference between being crazy and being a violent abuser of women.”



*As NME point out*, the story echoes an account Sinead O'Connor gave to the Mirror back in 2007.



“He invited me to his house in Los Angeles and started to give out to me for swearing in interviews,” she was quoted as saying. “When I told him to go fuck himself he got very upset and became quite threatening, physically. I ended up having to escape.”



She added: “He can pack a punch. A few blows were exchanged. All I could do was spit. I spat on him quite a bit.”



Sinead O'Connor's new memoir Rememberings is out shortly - full details *HERE.*



- - -



