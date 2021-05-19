Salma Hayek Reveals She Almost Died While Secretly Battling Covid-19

Salma Hayek opened up about her nearly fatal battle with Covid-19, telling Variety that her doctor "begged" her to go to the hospital.Full Article
Salma Hayek y su terrible experiencia con la COVID-19
La actriz ha revelado durante una recienta entrevista que sufrió la enfermedad y que empeoró tanto que casi llegó a necesitar..
"Lieber zuhause sterben": So schlecht ging es Salma Hayek mit Covid
