Former President Donald Trump failed to secure support from a majority of Republicans in a new 2024 GOP primary poll. Four months after leaving office under the cloud of the deadly Capitol insurrection, Trump is still the overwhelming leader in the race for the next GOP nomination, but doesn’t crack fifty percent despite leaving office […]Full Article
Just In: Trump Fails to Crack 50 Percent in New 2024 GOP Primary Poll
Mediaite0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Quinnipiac Poll: GOP Majority Want Third Trump Presidential Campaign
A new Quinnipiac University poll out Wednesday found that 66 percent of Republicans want former President Donald Trump to make a..
Newsmax