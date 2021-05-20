AR Rahman`s `99 Songs` to have digital premiere on May 21

AR Rahman`s `99 Songs` to have digital premiere on May 21

Mid-Day

Published

The musical romantic drama "99 Songs", which stars newcomers Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas, is directed by debutant Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, who is also a musician with the Mumbai-based hardcore experimental band Scribe.

Full Article