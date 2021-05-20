The musical romantic drama "99 Songs", which stars newcomers Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas, is directed by debutant Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, who is also a musician with the Mumbai-based hardcore experimental band Scribe.Full Article
AR Rahman`s `99 Songs` to have digital premiere on May 21
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
The new Volkswagen Polo Engine
AutoMotions
With more than 18 million units built, the Polo is one of the world’s most successful compact cars. Now, in a world premiere,..
The new Volkswagen Polo Exterior Design
AutoMotions
The new Volkswagen Polo Infotainment System
AutoMotions
More coverage
The new Volkswagen Polo Design
With more than 18 million units built, the Polo is one of the world’s most successful compact cars. Now, in a world premiere,..
AutoMotions