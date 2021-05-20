Steam Down Blast Back With Righteous New Single 'EMPOWER'

London jazz collective return...



*Steam Down* return with new single 'EMPOWER'.



The London jazz collective returned to action this week, hosting their legendary live session IRL for the first time in 12 months.



It's all systems go, with Steam Down set to release debut EP 'Five Fruit' through Decca on September 24th.



New single 'EMPOWER' sits in a lane of its own - jazz meets grime meets spoken word, it borrows from different cultural tributaries while forging fresh pathways.



In Steam Down founder Ahnansé’s words, ‘EMPOWER’ “is all about manifesting confidence, and fortifying yourself in the knowledge that you have the power to overcome, persist and achieve in the face of any adversity you may be dealing with.”



The single is designed as an entry-point into the 'Five Fruit' universe, which chronicles “changing from the inside out: one emotional state at a time. We are currently living in an unprecedented time, dealing with a global pandemic, political injustice and social unrest. Through times like these we have to change and adapt, and ‘EMPOWER’ is here to aid that inner transformation.”



