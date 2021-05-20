Japanese Breakfast Joined By Michael Imperioli For 'Savage Good Bye'

The Sopranos actor guest stars in her new video...



*Japanese Breakfast* is joined by Sopranos actor *Michael Imperioli* in new video 'Savage Good Boy'.



The songwriter's new album 'Jubilee' will be released on June 4th, and her memoir Crying In H-Mart is receiving outstanding reviews.



New song 'Savage Good Boy' is out now, and it co-stars a familiar face from a vastly successful HBO series.



Indie's man of the moment Michael Imperioli takes a leading role in the video, and it's a world away from the Sopranos.



Japanese Breakfast comments...



'Savage Good Boy' came from a headline I read about billionaires buying bunkers. I was interested in examining that specific type of villainy, and I found myself adopting the perspective of a rich man coaxing a young woman to come live with him underground, attempting to rationalize his almost impossible share of greed and miserliness. I knew I wanted the music video to be a pretty literal interpretation of that idea.



I wanted to juxtapose images of this post-apocalyptic, industrial bunker with the lightness and extravagance of rococo fashion and set design. Aiming for that balance, my cinematographer, Adam Kolodny, and I were really inspired by Chan Wook Park’s The Handmaiden, Stanley Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon and Sally Potter’s Orlando.



