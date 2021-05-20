A substantial majority of Republicans say that Dr. Anthony Fauci “hurt America” more than he helped it during the coronavirus pandemic. A new Yahoo! News/YouGov poll asked respondents to assess the impact of Dr. Fauci’s tenure as the lead infectious disease expert on coronavirus task forces under both the Trump and Biden administrations. Respondents were […]Full Article
New Poll Shows 61 Percent of Republicans Say Dr. Anthony Fauci ‘Hurt America’
