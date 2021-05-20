Lana Del Rey Releases New Songs 'Wildflower Wildfire', 'Text Book' And 'Blue Banister'

Her new album 'Blue Banisters' is incoming...



*Lana Del Rey* has shared three new songs.



The artist's spartan yet emboldened full length 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club' landed earlier this year, afforded widespread critical acclaim.



Follow up 'Blue Banisters' is incoming, with Lana vowing to answer some of the questions her critics have lodged against her.



A three-in-one new music package sketches out her motivations, and the aesthetic palette the album will draw on.



Online now, the three tracks feel adjacent to 'Chemtrails...' while also telling a new story, incorporating different songwriting elements.



'Wildflower Wildfire' is a spartan piano piece with hushed, semi-spoken lyrics; 'Text Book' is an exquisite example of Lana's minimalist pop approach, a recording so intimate you can hear musicians picking up their instruments; 'Blue Banister' meanwhile is slightly more fleshed out and cinematic in its approach.



Tune in now.



- - -



