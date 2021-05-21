DaBaby Meets His ‘Girl From Rio’ In New Video

DaBaby Meets His ‘Girl From Rio’ In New Video

SOHH

Published

North Carolina rapper DaBaby has an international hit on his hands. The Billion Dollar Baby boss is featured on the remix of Brazilian pop star Anitta‘s song “Girl From Rio,” and their new video is dropping Thursday night. DaBaby + Anitta Collab For ‘Girl From Rio’ Remix The video for the original version of “Girl […]

Full Article