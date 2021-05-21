North Carolina rapper DaBaby has an international hit on his hands. The Billion Dollar Baby boss is featured on the remix of Brazilian pop star Anitta‘s song “Girl From Rio,” and their new video is dropping Thursday night. DaBaby + Anitta Collab For ‘Girl From Rio’ Remix The video for the original version of “Girl […]Full Article
DaBaby Meets His ‘Girl From Rio’ In New Video
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby Top BET Awards Nominations With 7 Each
Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead this year’s BET Awards nominations, scoring seven nominations each in the awards show that..
The Wrap