Shilpa Shetty pens a sweet note on son's b'day

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra turned parents to Viaan Raj Kundra in 2012 and marked his birthday today with several unseen moments of the toddler from his growing-up years. Shilpa Shetty posted a video from Viaan’s fourth birthday celebration at home and wrote, “We know how much your birthday means to you and how you would look forward to it, but not being able to have any playdates for over a year & a half, and not be able to celebrate your birthday 2 years in a row without any fuss... makes me so proud of the sensitive, compassionate, and loving boy that you’re growing up to be.”