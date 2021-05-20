Martin Bashir: The princess, the reporter and the BBC
Published
The full story of how the BBC's Martin Bashir got his 1995 interview with Princess Diana - and what happened next.Full Article
Published
The full story of how the BBC's Martin Bashir got his 1995 interview with Princess Diana - and what happened next.Full Article
Credit: BBC Breakfast, no pre-roll ads. Max use 60 seconds.Former Panorama producer Mark Killick says an apology from the BBC over..
The BBC will return the BAFTA it won for Princess Diana’s 1995 ‘Panorama’ interview after an independent inquiry savaged the..