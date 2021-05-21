Boys World Bounce Back With 'All Me'

Check out their ultra-colourful new video...



Explosive girl group *Boys World* have shared their new single 'All Me'.



The LA five-piece - Elana Caceres, Olivia Ruby, Queenie Mae, Lillian Kay and Makhyli - stunned fans earlier this year, with debut EP 'While You Were Out' becoming a global success.



Straight up, down the line pop music delivered with style and panache, Boys World return with something new in record time.



Out now, 'All Me' relies on their inherent chemistry, with those girl-next-door-vibes set against some infectious songwriting.



The video is a blast of colour, too, picking up on that unforgettable lyric “from a caveman to a changed man.”



Tune in now.



Photo Credit: *Kai Cranmore*



