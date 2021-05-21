Tiger can be Disco Dancer: Irfan Siddiqui

Irfan Siddiqui started his career as a lyricist for a music video, and his first film song 'Aashayein' from the film 'Iqbal' went on to become a prayer in a school. Now, having come onboard as a co-producer, lyricist and dialogue writer of the 'Disco Dancer' musical adaptation, Irfan elaborates, "It is a light theatrical adaptation of the film and we will be retaining all three popular songs: 'Jimmy Jimmy', 'Yaad Aa Raha Hain' and 'I am a Disco Dancer'. We have tweaked a little for which we have taken B Subhash's consent; two additional songs will be included in the musical."