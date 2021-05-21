Prince Harry said his family tried to stop him from making his royal exit: ‘How bad does it have to get?’
Published
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially made their royal exit last year. They now reside in California.Full Article
Published
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially made their royal exit last year. They now reside in California.Full Article
Could this recent trip be the last time Prince Harry steps on British ground for a while? Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
English journalist and author Andrew Morton details his new book 'Elizabeth & Margaret: The Intimate World of the Windsor Sisters',..