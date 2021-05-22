`Hocus Pocus 2` will begin production this fall under the direction of Anne Fletcher (`The Proposal`, `27 Dresses`), who is taking over directing responsibilities from her friend and colleague Adam Shankman (`Hairspray`, `The Wedding Planner`)Full Article
Hocus Pocus 2: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker to reprise their roles
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
«Hocus Pocus 2» sortira à l'automne 2022!
Cover Video FR STUDIO
La suite de «Hocus Pocus» est officiellement lancée, avec Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler et Kathy Najimy qui feront leur..
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are set to reunite for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
Bang Media International Limited
More coverage
'Hocus Pocus' Sequel Coming to Disney+ in 2022 | THR News
The Hollywood Reporter
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are back for the new installment.