Hocus Pocus 2: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker to reprise their roles

Hocus Pocus 2: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker to reprise their roles

Mid-Day

Published

`Hocus Pocus 2` will begin production this fall under the direction of Anne Fletcher (`The Proposal`, `27 Dresses`), who is taking over directing responsibilities from her friend and colleague Adam Shankman (`Hairspray`, `The Wedding Planner`)

Full Article