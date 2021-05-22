Fox Biz Reporter Fact-Checks Fox News Host’s Suggestion Biden’s Proposed IRS Expansion is ‘Big Brother’-Style Intrusion
Published
Fox Business contributor Adam Lashinsky fact-checked fill-in Cavuto host David Asman on a proposed IRS expansion by clarifying that the expansion is significantly less intrusive into people’s bank accounts than Asman suggested. Asman framed the proposed expansion to his audience with a leading question, “Is this another move towards big brother governance in America?” He continued by […]Full Article