Radiohead Side Project The Smile To Play Glastonbury's Live At Worthy Farm

The group boasts Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and drummer Tom Skinner...



*Radiohead* project *The Smile* will play Glastonbury's Live At Worthy Farm event this evening (May 22nd).



The group comprises Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and drummer Tom Skinner, and they will play a set of brand new material at the live-stream festival.



Taking place in lieu of the Somerset event, *Live At Worthy Farm* is set to contain a number of surprises.



The Smile play tonight - May 22nd - and will be joined by regular *Radiohead* collaborator Nigel Godrich.



Glastonbury's Emily Eavis commented:



"We're truly honoured that Thom and Jonny have chosen our live-stream event to premiere their brand new project, The Smile..."



The band's name comes from a Ted Hughes poem, which Thom Yorke helpfully tweeted out a few days ago.







pic.twitter.com/2PTOhmp72T



— Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) May 19, 2021



- - -



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.



Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



*Buy Clash Magazine*