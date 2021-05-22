Fans Complain Of 'Invalid Codes' As Glastonbury's Live At Worthy Farm Live Stream Opens

The race is on to fix the issue...



Glastonbury's *Live At Worthy Farm* live stream has opened.



The one day all-star live stream will feature a host of performances, including the debut from Radiohead's extra-curricular endeavour The Smile. Sadly, fans are complaining that they can't get online, with an 'invalid code' issue preventing ticket holders from logging on.







Anyone else having issues to access @glastonbury livestream today? Bought tickets but can't use as it says is invalid... Disappointing



. @seetickets I'm being told my code for the @glastonbury livestream is invalid. I've been trying for half an hour on various devices and the problem is definitely not mine. The stream has now started and I'm no closer to watching it...



Anyone else having issues with the @glastonbury livestream saying it’s an invalid code?



It really is just like a festival - stuck at the main gate while the music kicks off. Here's a note from the production team.







Hi everyone, we're sorry to hear you're having issues accessing the stream. Please keep trying and you should be able to access soon. The stream is rolling but you can rewind to the start as soon as you get in so you won't miss anything. @glastonbury #LiveAtWorthyFarm



Keep trying, everyone! There's also the option of an 'encore' stream on May 23rd.



