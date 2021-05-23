Eurovision winners Maneskin have strongly denied claims that singer Damiano David was using drugs during the show - and he has volunteered to be tested on his return to Italy.Full Article
Italian winners Maneskin deny taking cocaine during Eurovision Song Contest
