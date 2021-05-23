Viral Punk Sensations The Linda Lindas Sign To Epitaph Records

Their song 'Racist, Sexist Boy' smashed its way across the web last week...



*The Linda Lindas* have signed to Epitaph Records, it is being reported.



The four-piece went viral last week, with a live performance of their song 'Racist Sexist Boy' smashing its way across the web.



Shot at Los Angeles Public Library, it found the teen Riot Grrrl influenced band pushing back against the assholes of life.



Rage Against The Machine's *Tom Morello is a fan*, with Epitaph Records swooping to sign them.



It's actually been a number of years in the works - The Linda Lindas formed for Girlschool LA in 2018, and opened for Bikini Kill back in 2019.



Amy Poehler caught the show, with The Linda Lindas contributing to the *soundtrack of her film Moxie*.



Epitaph confirmed the news on social media.





A post shared by Epitaph Records (@epitaphrecords)







- - -



