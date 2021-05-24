‘I Think Her Brain Is Broken’: CNN Panel Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Completely Absurd and Frankly Evil Holocaust Metaphors’
Published
A CNN Newsroom panel of Jim Acosta, Margaret Hoover, and John Avlon blasted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) comments comparing Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the Nazis for requiring House members to wear masks, calling her comments “completely absurd and frankly evil,” and openly asking if her brain were broken. Unsurprisingly, Greene’s remarks comparing the Holocaust […]Full Article