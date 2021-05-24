Live Preview: Billie Eilish 'Happier Than Ever' Tour Dates Announced

Secure your Priority Tickets in advance via O2 this Wednesday 26th May...



Following the release of her latest single *‘Your Power’,** Billie Eilish* has announced the first leg of her *Happier Than Ever, The World Tour*, set to commence in February 2022.



The single is taken from her incoming studio album, with *'Happier Than Ever'* set to be released on July 30th.



'Your Power' is a world away from the future-facing digi-pop that adorned her Grammy winning successes, a spartan, whispered, folk-hewn palette that puts Clash in mind of Phoebe Bridgers.



The whispered intensity of the songwriting is matched to a simple but unforgettable video, in which Billie appears - alone, stranded - in the middle of a desert. A colossal snake wraps itself around her, the breath gradually crushed from her body before the camera pans out to darkness.



A metaphor for mental health issues, it was created and directed by Billie herself, and was shot in the Simi Valley alongside an actual 80lb anaconda snake.



Starting *February 3* in New Orleans, the 32-date North American arena run will be making stops across North America, before heading across the Atlantic for an 18-date arena tour across Europe and the United Kingdom, starting *June 3*.



You can secure your Priority Tickets in advance for U.K. dates this Wednesday 26th May from 9.30am BST.



*2022 EU/UK TOUR DATES*



*June 3 – SSE Arena – Belfast, UK*



*June 4 – 3Arena – Dublin, IE*



*June 5 – 3Arena – Dublin, IE*



*June 7 – AO Arena – Manchester, UK*



*June 8 – AO Arena – Manchester, UK*



*June 10 – The O2 – London, UK*



*June 11 – The O2 – London, UK*



*June 12 – The O2 – London, UK*



*June 14 – The SSE Hydro – Glasgow, UK*



*June 15 – Utilita Arena – Birmingham, UK*



*June 16 – The O2 – London, UK*



*June 18 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, NL*



*June 19 – Festhalle – Frankfurt, DE*



*June 21 – Lanxess Arena – Cologne, DE*



*June 22 – Accor Arena – Paris, FR*



*June 28 – Sportpaleis – Antwerp, BE*



*June 30 – Mercedes-Benz Arena – Berlin, DE*



*July 2 – Hallenstadion – Zurich, CH*



