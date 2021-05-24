That Time The Police Caught Bob Dylan Outside Bruce Springsteen's Childhood Home

Sharing a heartwarming Bob tale...



It's *Bob Dylan's* 80th birthday today - May 24th - and the internet is full of opinions, hot takes, and salutes to one of pop culture's most formidable voices.



From folk to rock and beyond, *Bob Dylan* has spent 60 years at the vanguard, often praised as rock's true poet laureate.



Clash will be sharing long form analysis of varying aspects of Dylan's life and work this week, but we thought it only right to kick off with a heart-warming tale from the vaults.



Back in 2009, police in Long Branch, New Jersey received a call about a loner walking from street to street, a scruffy man walking in the rain.



Duly dispatched, police found a dishevelled man in casual clothes claiming to be Bob Dylan.



Officer Kirstie Buble refused to believe his claims, until the man was driven back to his hotel and claimed his passport.



She told *ABC News*: “I’ve seen pictures of Bob Dylan from a long time ago and he didn’t look like Bob Dylan to me at all. He was wearing black sweatpants tucked into black rain boots, and two raincoats with the hood pulled down over his head.”



So, what was he looking for? Bob Dylan claimed to be going for an innocent walk, but fans have long held that the location - mere yards away from Bruce Springsteen's former home - isn't a coincidence.



The property is where The Boss is said to have penned songs such as 'Born To Run' and 'Thunder Road', a place where he cemented his legend.



It came during a spree of fan worship from Bob Dylan, who visited the childhood homes of Neil Young and John Lennon around the same time.



Amid all the lavish tributes to his work, it's heartening to know that even acknowledged geniuses such as Bob Dylan have their heroes...



